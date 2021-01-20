Sarasin & Partners LLP Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $274,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,170.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.