Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Up 7.2%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $96.80. 3,490,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,076,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day moving average is $146.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

