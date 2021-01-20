Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €321.89 ($378.69).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRT3 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €373.00 ($438.82) price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

SRT3 stock traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €372.60 ($438.35). 44,309 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €354.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €351.03. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

