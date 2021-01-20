Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.35. 1,054,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,247,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
