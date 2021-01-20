Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.35. 1,054,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,247,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sasol during the third quarter worth $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sasol by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sasol by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

