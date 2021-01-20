ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of ScanSource worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ScanSource by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ScanSource by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ScanSource by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $681.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SCSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $393,644 over the last 90 days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

