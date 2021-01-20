Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.58

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

