Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCFLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts anticipate that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.