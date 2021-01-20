Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,406 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 4.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $109,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

