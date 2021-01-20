Scharf Investments LLC Buys Shares of 386,726 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 386,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,138,000. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 1.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Jacobs Engineering Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,492,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 87,266 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE J opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.