Scharf Investments LLC Has $133.03 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,359 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $133,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

