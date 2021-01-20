Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Exor Investments UK LLP’s Largest Position

Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,400 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 20.6% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Exor Investments UK LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Schlumberger worth $170,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. 393,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,979,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

