Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.60

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.