Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

