Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

