Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

