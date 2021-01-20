Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,167,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $92.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

