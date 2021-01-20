Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Decreased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,280,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,953,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.01. 1,073,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

