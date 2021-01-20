Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,235. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

