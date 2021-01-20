Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $131.41. 7,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.