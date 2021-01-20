Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

SCHV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

