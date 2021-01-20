Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

