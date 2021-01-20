Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Raised by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 12.5% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.17. 352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,113. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.

