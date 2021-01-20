Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $97.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

