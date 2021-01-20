Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 7.1%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.80. 4,255,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,091,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a market cap of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

