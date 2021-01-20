Scotiabank Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$465.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$450.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$431.62.
Shares of CP stock traded down C$1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$445.94. 91,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$442.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$407.72. The company has a market cap of C$59.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.
In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
