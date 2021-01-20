Scotiabank Downgrades Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$465.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$450.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$431.62.

Shares of CP stock traded down C$1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$445.94. 91,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$442.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$407.72. The company has a market cap of C$59.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

