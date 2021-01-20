scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Trading 8.5% Higher

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.61. 126,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 135,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.44.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

