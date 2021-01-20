ScPrime Market Capitalization Tops $2.88 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $20,031.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119902 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,809,594 coins and its circulating supply is 32,125,983 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

