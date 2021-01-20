Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Scry.info token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $767,273.76 and approximately $11,450.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.