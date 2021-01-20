Scrypta (LYRA) Reaches Market Cap of $100,145.91

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 65.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $100,145.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 89.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00275239 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,570,336 coins and its circulating supply is 15,770,336 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

