Scrypta (LYRA) Trading Down 89.4% Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 63.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 89.4% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $98,530.58 and $1.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00274109 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,570,336 coins and its circulating supply is 15,770,336 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

