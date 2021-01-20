Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SRL opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

