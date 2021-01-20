SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.50

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.50 and last traded at $236.06, with a volume of 13917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

