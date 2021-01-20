Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

