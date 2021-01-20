Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Up 9.2%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.88. 18,216,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 19,107,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

