See results about (LON:J) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of See results about to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered See results about to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on See results about from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

