Seele-N 1-Day Volume Tops $7.75 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $7.75 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.