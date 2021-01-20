Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00529909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.57 or 0.03836417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012915 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

