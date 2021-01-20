Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Selective Insurance Group worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

