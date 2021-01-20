Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.21

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.21 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.
In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,796.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock worth $10,470,408. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
