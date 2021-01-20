Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.21

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.21 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,796.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock worth $10,470,408. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

