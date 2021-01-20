Semux (SEM) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Semux token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $149,333.20 and $2,313.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002592 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001295 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002387 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.