Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Senseonics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 192,999,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,904,773. The company has a market cap of $655.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

