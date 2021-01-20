Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $45,731.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000277 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.