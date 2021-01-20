Serum Price Reaches $1.74 (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00005047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $87.21 million and approximately $152.50 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00049995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064905 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

