ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ServiceNow by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,527,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.57.

ServiceNow stock opened at $519.42 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

