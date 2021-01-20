ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $519.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.56. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $566.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.57.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

