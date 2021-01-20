ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Down 6.8%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.51. 628,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 247,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,766,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,445. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.