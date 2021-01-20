Sessia Hits Market Capitalization of $734,233.49 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Sessia has a total market cap of $734,233.49 and $45,245.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00541185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.91 or 0.03897023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012956 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

