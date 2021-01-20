Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $4.73. Sharp shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 23,275 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

