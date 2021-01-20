SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Up 5.5%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.81. 207,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 139,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SharpSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $229.72 million, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter worth $2,687,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

