Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) Insider Tim Watts Purchases 100,000 Shares

Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) insider Tim Watts acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Tim Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Tim Watts bought 100,000 shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

STX stock opened at GBX 59.60 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.70. Shield Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.10 million and a PE ratio of -45.77.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

